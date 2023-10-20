News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Preston weather forecast for next week after Storm Babet brings heavy rain and strong winds to UK

Storm Babet swept across the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Lancashire – and the weather next week is not looking much better.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 13:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The second named storm of the season lasted from Wednesday (October 18) to Saturday (October 21).

Yellow weather warnings were issued across the four days for a vast swathe of the UK, with a rare red weather alert also established in parts of Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Up to 80mm of rain was expected in Northern England, with Blackpool predicted to see winds of up to 70mph.

Storm Babet swept across the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Lancashire (Credit: Alexandre Feyfant)Storm Babet swept across the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Lancashire (Credit: Alexandre Feyfant)
Storm Babet swept across the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Lancashire (Credit: Alexandre Feyfant)
Most Popular

Residents were urged to prepare for difficult driving conditions, flooding, damage to homes and businesses and possible power cuts.

But is the weather set to improve after the weather warning?

Here’s the weather forecast for Preston:

Saturday (October 21)

Rain gradually clearing north and east through the afternoon, with showers following closely behind, sometimes heavy with a risk of thunder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunny spells between the showers, and lighter winds. Maximum temperature 12C.

Yellow weather warning in place until 6am.

Sunday (October 22)

Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 7C.

Monday (October 23)

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Tuesday (October 24)

Light rain changing to cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Wednesday (October 25)

Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Thursday (October 26)

Light showers changing to cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 8C.

Related topics:PrestonLancashireResidentsBlackpoolScotland