Lancashire weather updates as Met Offices issues Storm Babet warnings for Preston, Chorley, Leyland and East Lancs

Storm Babet has hit the UK and forecasters warn heavy rain could lead to flooding, traffic accidents and travel disruption today.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:18 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which came into effect at midnight and is set to continue until 6am on Saturday (October 21).

The affected areas include Preston, Blackburn, Chorley, Accrington, Burnley, Leyland, Rossendale, Colne, Nelson and West Lancashire.

Scotland is set to face the worst of the storm, but parts of Lancashire is also expected to be hit with torrential rain, causing issues for those travelling on the county’s roads.

We'll be bringing you the latest on Storm Babet – including weather and travel updates – in our live blog below...

Lancashire weather: Latest updates as Met Office issues Storm Babet weather warning

11:13 BST

Yellow weather warning for most of Lancashire

These are the current weather warnings in place as Storm Babet hits the UK.

A yellow warning for rain came in at midnight and will last until 6am on Saturday. It covers most of Lancashire as well as all of Greater Manchester and much of England.

An amber warning for rain comes into force at 12pm today and will last until 6am tomorrow. It covers parts of northern England, the Midlands and northern Wales.

A rare red weather alert is in place until noon on Friday for parts of eastern Scotland.

11:13 BST

Weather warnings in force

11:09 BST

Ambulance service issues warning

North West Ambulance Service has issued a warning to drivers as Storm babet hits.

They said:

From 12 midday until 6am on Saturday, amber weather warnings are in place for rain across areas of the North West.

This is likely to lead to flooding in some areas and dangerous driving conditions.

If your journey is essential, check your wipers before setting off, curb your speed and listen out for travel alerts.

11:08 BST

Met Office video forecast as Storm Babet hits Lancashire

