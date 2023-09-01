News you can trust since 1886
Preston weather forecast: City set to see plenty of sunshine and highs of 24C next week

Preston is set to see highs of 24C next week as we leave summer behind and move into autumn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:57 BST

Summer is officially over with September 1 marking the first day of autumn.

But the weather is set to get warmer over the coming days as families prepare to enjoy the final days of the school summer holidays.

Here is the weather forecast:

Saturday (September 2)

Rather cloudy to start the day with any low cloud, mist and fog patches gradually lifting.

Sunny spells by the afternoon with just a small chance of a shower.

Highs of 22C and lows of 13C.

Preston is set to see highs of 24C next weekPreston is set to see highs of 24C next week
Sunday (September 3)

Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime.

Highs of 21C and lows of 12C.

Monday (September 4)

Sunny intervals.

Highs of 22C and lows of 13C.

Tuesday (September 5)

Sunny.

Highs of 24C and lows of 15C.

Wednesday (September 6)

Sunny.

Highs of 24C and lows of 16C.

Thursday (September 7)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Highs of 24C and lows of 16C.

