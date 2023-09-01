10,000 people brave wet weather to see annual outdoor play in Lancaster park

And even after battling the wash-out start to the summer, making July 9 the wettest on record, since records began in 1836 (met office data), audiences came out in their thousands to watch Phileas Fogg circumnavigate the globe on trains, boats, elephants and hot air balloons.

But it wasn’t just the show that people got involved with, this year the Dukes worked with 10 schools from Lancashire and West Cumbria, engaging over 100 young people in arts workshops creating their own hot air balloon that was hand decorated and inspired by a country that each child would love to visit.

The Balloons were then displayed in the Dukes Front Of House and Box Office to showcase the countries of the world.

The audience at Around the World In 80 Days with the elephant.

The Dukes also held their own Food Festival, with over 800 tickets being booked as the festival celebrated both international cuisines and the diversity of our communities within both Lancaster & Lancashire.

Jay Walton, Head Of Marketing said: “It’s been an amazing year for the park show and the Dukes and despite the difficulties with the weather, we’ve been able to do amazing things.

"We started by creating a promo video that saw us place a hot air balloon within Williamson Park and fly it next to the memorial, which caused a buzz on social media, we then celebrated food from the world with our first ever food festival, worked with schools across the district and beyond in arts workshops, worked with Beyond Radio on our first ever live-from show as they followed us around the park on opening night.

"And we had 10,000 people join us for an epic whirlwind adventure in Williamsons park. I’m looking forward to what we’ll be doing next year!”

The audience enjoying the show in Williamson Park in Lancaster.

Although the Dukes park show has ended, their popular Sunset Screenings, outdoor cinema in Williamson park is returning this September. Running from September 1-10 popular titles; The Greatest Showman, Mama Mia, Pretty Woman and this year's summer smash hit Barbie will be shown with a bar and pizza offer being delivered by Williamson Park.