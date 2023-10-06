Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Friday (October 6) after torrential rain battered the county, resulting in flooding across the region.

A number of flood alerts and warnings were subsequently issued by the Environment Agency urging residents to prepare for worsening conditions.

But the weather is set to improve over the weekend, with temperatures also predicted to climb to around 19C.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Friday, October 6:

5pm – Heavy rain / 90% chance of rain / 17C

6pm – Heavy rain / 90% chance of rain / 17C

7pm – Light rain / 60% chance of rain / 17C

Heavy rain in Lancashire is set to make way for more settled conditions

8pm – Light rain / 50% chance of rain / 16C

9pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C

10pm – Light shower / 40% chance of rain / 16C

11pm – Light rain / 50% chance of rain / 16C

Black Bull Lane in Fulwood was flooded as heavy rain battered the county (Credit: Sue Barnes/ We are Fulwood)

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, October 7:

Midnight – Light rain / 50% chance of rain / 16C

1am – Heavy rain / 80% chance of rain / 16C

2am – Light rain / 50% chance of rain / 16C

Blackburn Road in Ribchester was closed due to flooding (Credit: Lancashire Police)

3am – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 16C

4am – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 15C

5am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

6am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

7am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

8am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

9am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

10am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C

11am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C

Midday – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 17C

1pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 18C

2pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 18C

3pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 18C

4pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 18C

5pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 18C

6pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 17C

7pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 17C

8pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 17C

9pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C

10pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C

11pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

This is the forecast for Sunday, October 8:

Midnight – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

1am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

4am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 14C

7am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 13C

10am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

1pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 18C

4pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 19C

7pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 16C