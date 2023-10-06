Preston hour-by-hour forecast as weather set to improve over weekend after heavy rain and flooding hits county
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Friday (October 6) after torrential rain battered the county, resulting in flooding across the region.
A number of flood alerts and warnings were subsequently issued by the Environment Agency urging residents to prepare for worsening conditions.
But the weather is set to improve over the weekend, with temperatures also predicted to climb to around 19C.
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Friday, October 6:
5pm – Heavy rain / 90% chance of rain / 17C
6pm – Heavy rain / 90% chance of rain / 17C
7pm – Light rain / 60% chance of rain / 17C
8pm – Light rain / 50% chance of rain / 16C
9pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C
10pm – Light shower / 40% chance of rain / 16C
11pm – Light rain / 50% chance of rain / 16C
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, October 7:
Midnight – Light rain / 50% chance of rain / 16C
1am – Heavy rain / 80% chance of rain / 16C
2am – Light rain / 50% chance of rain / 16C
3am – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 16C
4am – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 15C
5am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C
6am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C
7am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C
8am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C
9am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C
10am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C
11am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C
Midday – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 17C
1pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 18C
2pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 18C
3pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 18C
4pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 18C
5pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 18C
6pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 17C
7pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 17C
8pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 17C
9pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C
10pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C
11pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C
This is the forecast for Sunday, October 8:
Midnight – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C
1am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C
4am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 14C
7am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 13C
10am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C
1pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 18C
4pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 19C
7pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 16C
10pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 16C