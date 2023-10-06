More heavy rain is set to batter Lancashire on Friday evening (October 6), prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning for rain.

The warning – which covers most of Lancashire – will be in place from 1pm until 3am on Saturday (October 7).

The warning does not cover all of Blackpool, but it does include Lytham, Little Thornton, Poulton-le-Fylde and Kirkham.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Further spells of rain, heavy at times especially over high ground, are expected this afternoon and evening before clearing northwards overnight.

“Some places may see a further 20-30mm.”