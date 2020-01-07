Met Office warns winds of up to 70mph could cause 'danger to life' in Lancashire

Have your say

The Met Office have warned that there may be travel disruptions as "very strong winds" are expected to batter Lancashire this week.



The Met Office have issued a yellow weather alert for Lancashire and many parts of England as forecasters warn of gales of up to 70mph.

The warning is in place from 3.00am on Thursday, January 9 until 6.00pm the same day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A spell of very strong winds is expected to spread from the south-west across Wales and many parts of England through Thursday morning.

"Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible for many areas, with gusts of 70 mph in places.

"Winds will begin to ease across Wales through late morning, and across the rest of the area by evening."

Very strong winds are expected to spread from the south-west across Wales and many parts of England through Thursday morning.

Forecasters have warned that there may be a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Residents have also been warned to expect transport disruption due to road closures, as well as the chance of power cuts and mobile phone coverage being affected.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 8C (46F) with a low of 5C (41F).

What to expect

- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties