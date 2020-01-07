Leyland man punched and mugged by burglars who forced their way into his home in middle of the night

A man has been left shaken after burglars broke into his Leyland home in the middle of the night and stole hundreds of pounds.



Police said the violent burglary happened at around 2.50am on Friday, December 13, when two men broke into a home in Meadowcroft Road.



The pair forced their way into the semi-detached home, near Seven Stars Primary School, waking the homeowner who had been sleeping.

The man, who had been awakened after hearing banging on his front door, went to investigate but was confronted by two hooded men in his living room.

The intruders threatened the homeowner, telling him that they had a knife, before punching him in the head and throwing him to the floor.

The burglars then emptied his wallet, stealing £300 in cash, along with his phone.

The two men forced their way into a home in Meadowcroft Road, Leyland at around 2.50am on Friday, December 13. Pic: Lancashire Police

Whilst the two men raided the living room for valuables, the terrified victim managed to escape and alert the police.

Detectives at Chorley CID said they believe the man and his home were targeted, but their motive remains unclear at this stage.

DC Andrew Causey from Chorley CID said: "Do you recognise the men pictured in this CCTV? We want to speak to them following a violent burglary at a house in Leyland.

"While we are still investigating the reason for the man being burgled, we are treating this as a targeted attack.

The men punched the victim in the head and stole his phone and 300 from his wallet. Pic: Lancashire Police

"We need anyone who may recognise this pair to get in touch."

You can call Chorley CID on (01257) 246181 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 111 of December 13.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.