The weather warning, which covers Blackpool, Blackburn, Lancaster, Burnley and Preston, is in place from 6pm on Wednesday (February 16) through until 6pm on Thursday (February 17).

Storm Dudley will cross the northern half of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, while Storm Eunice will bring strong winds and potentially some snow for parts of the county on Friday.

Today

It is a wet and windy start to Tuesday for Lancashire, but forecasters say it will turn somewhat drier and brighter in the afternoon.

There will still be a few heavy showers but the winds are expected to ease as the afternoon progresses. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Tonight

Windy weather will return this evening and will remain overnight as outbreaks of rain spread east, becoming heavy at times over high ground.

Weather experts at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Lancashire as a double whammy of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice bring heavy rain and gales to the county this week

But the temperatures are expected to stay rather mild across the county with a minimum temperature of 5 °C.

Wednesday

Wednesday will bring more wet and windy weather as Storm Dudley crosses the UK.

Met Office issues yellow warning for strong winds as Storm Dudley hits. Pic: Met Office

Rain will be heavy at times with gales expected, with some of these likely to be severe over coasts and high ground. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

Winds are expected to ease through Thursday afternoon and evening but there will still be some blustery showers thanks to Storm Dudley in the morning before it moves southwards.

Storm Eunice is likely to pick up where Storm Dudley left us, bringing with it more rain and wind and possible hill snow on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Eunice's visit to the North West, with very strong gusts of up to 70 mph possible inland and perhaps even stronger in some places.

But the forecaster remains uncertain about where the strongest winds are likely to strike and which areas in the region are expected to be the worst-affected.

It says there is also potential for some 'significant snowfall' over hills in Northern parts of Lancashire and on higher ground.

But they say we can at least look forward to a drier and brighter day on Saturday, with much lighter winds and showers expected as Storm Eunice moves further south.

Traffic and travel warnings with wind risks to lorries, caravans and motorbikes

National Highways head of road safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: "We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve.

"If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

"In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

"Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.