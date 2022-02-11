Electricity North West start work on upgrading 5.4km of underground cables to improve reliability of supply for thousands of homes and businesses.

"The project is huge for Preston, " said Holly Stewart who is overseeing the work.

Work is expected to take up to six months, bringing traffic hold-ups to areas of Fulwood.

Electricity North West say the disruption is unavoidable as site teams dig up roads.

"While the benefits of underground cables mean they are less susceptible to power cuts than overhead lines, unfortunately work like this to replace them can’t be done without some disruption," said Holly Stewart.

“Our aim is to keep any disruption to a minimum and I want to thank everybody for their cooperation and patience.

“The work we’re carrying out is essential because as the country moves away from traditional fossil fuels for things like heating and transport, everyone will be using more electricity for electric heat pumps and electric vehicles.

Fulwood Row will be the first road to be dug up on Monday.

“That’s why it’s important we provide a reliable power network to meet the growing demand, so customers are in a position to adopt low carbon technologies.”

The first road to be affected will be Fulwood Row, starting on Monday. After that disruption can be expected on a number of roads including Watling Street Road, Park Walk, Victoria Road, West Road, Garstang Road and Black Bull Lane.

Electricity North West say temporary traffic lights will be used throughout the scheme to ensure engineers can work safely in the roads.

Holly Stewart added: “This is a major project for Preston. It has been in planning for several months and I’m delighted we’re able to confirm a start date.

Watling Street Road will be one of the highways affected over the next six months.