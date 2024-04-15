Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning of wind has been issued by the Met Office which is set to bring travel disruption across Lancashire.

The yellow weather warning of wind is in place until 10pm this evening.

The warning, which is in place until 10pm this evening, is likely to cause disruption throughout the day, with some coastal routes, sea front, and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

Delays to road, rail, air, and ferry transport is also likely, with journeys taking longer.

A depression will move east just to the north of Scotland through Monday and will bring a swath of strong winds to Northern Ireland, Wales and much of England. Gusts of between 40 and 45 mph are expected widely inland with isolated gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph on exposed coasts and near to heavier showers. This is likely to lead to some disruption and longer journey times. A Met Office spokesperson said: “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.

“Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.” Winds will slowly ease through the evening and first part of Monday night.

However it’s not all doom and gloom as towards the end of April, much of the nation will enjoy long dry spells and warmer temperatures.