Rescue crews and police launch massive search after reports of person in water near Morecambe Golf Club

Morecambe RNLI volunteers and Bay Search and Rescue team said they were called on Saturday April 13 2024 at 11.38am to reports of a person in the water opposite Morecambe Golf Club.

The inshore rescue hovercraft (IRH) and inshore rescue lifeboat (ILB) launched on service shortly after the initial call.

Upon arrival, the crew immediately commenced a visual search in the area full alongside HM Coastguard helicopter which is based in Caernarfon.

Rescue teams scoured the coastline after reports of a person in the water near Morecambe Golf Club.

The wind conditions within Morecambe Bay picked up to 20-25 knots during the search and at 2.03pm the hovercraft returned to station to ensure the safety of the volunteer crew members.

The lifeboat and HM Coastguard helicopter continued to search the area.

This was a multi agency call with HM Coastguard teams from Arnside and Knott End, Lancashire Police, and the police helicopter also involved in the search.

The lifeboat briefly returned to the station for refuelling and a change of volunteers, before heading back out to continue the search.

The Bay Search and Rescue amphibious vehicle on a search in Morecambe Bay.

Despite their thorough efforts of both vessels, no sightings were made of the person in the water.

Due to the tide and the wind conditions, the hovercraft and lifeboat returned to the station.

This incident underscores the dedication and readiness of the Morecambe RNLI team to respond to emergencies at a moment's notice.