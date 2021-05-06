Make the most of Friday sunshine, says Met Office, before windy weekend washout

The Met Office says it expects 48 hours of showers over Saturday and Sunday, scuppering any plans we might have had for BBQs, beer gardens and family days out

The Met Office says it expects 48 hours of showers over Saturday and Sunday, scuppering any plans we might have had for BBQs, beer gardens and family days out.

But it's not all rain and gloom. The Met Office says Friday is expected to bring the best of the week's weather, with sunny spells and mild temperatures for much of the day.

So if you plan on making the most of tomorrow's sunshine, check our forecast below for Preston and South Ribble.



Friday morning

It will be another cold start but with plenty of sunny spells. There might be a few scattered showers during the early morning, but these should gradually clear east by 10am.

The Met Office says there is just a 10% chance of rain all day after the early morning showers.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Friday afternoon and evening

We can look forward to clear skies in most areas in the afternoon and this should last until late in the evening when the air will grow cooler ahead of the weekend's downpours.

Outlook for Saturday and Sunday

The weekend is expected to have the worst of the week's weather, with cloudy skies, blustery winds and frequent spells of rain throughout Saturday.

The unsettled weather is likely to continue overnight and into Sunday, but the rain will have largely eased by the morning.

But there is likely to be some scattered showers through Sunday afternoon and low pressure could bring strong winds and spells of heavy blustery rain in the evening. Exposed areas are likely to see some particularly strong gusts.

