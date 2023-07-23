Lancashire weather: Live updates as heavy rain brings flooding and disruption to county this weekend
The Met Office issued a weather warning after predicting parts of the country could see up to 70mm of rain.
The warning, which covers all of Lancashire, will end at 11.59pm on Sunday (July 23).
Fire service urges residents to ‘avoid travelling where possible’
They also issued the following advice:
- Please don’t drive through flood water even if you think it isn’t that deep.
- Turn off electrics and where possible move items to a higher level or second floor.
- Do not walk through flooded areas, the current of the flood water can be more powerful than you think.
Motorists urged to be careful if using Leyland Road in Penwortham
South Ribble MP Katherine Fletcher visits Croston following community concerns
Flooding in Cleveleys
The scenes in North Square:
Back Lane at Weeton closed due to a fallen tree
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please be aware Back Lane at Weeton is currently closed due to a fallen tree.
“Also take care in the area as there is a lot of localised flooding.”
BonBons Coffee Bar in Penwortham closed due to flooding
Person rescued from car after road in Fulwood floods during heavy rain
Black Bull Lane was shut between Conway Drive and Queens Drive at around 10am Sunday (July 23).
The fire service later confirmed they were called to help a person who had become trapped in their car due to the road flooding.
Emergency services urged motorists to use alternative routes as the scene was cleared.
Bus routes in Blackpool affected by heavy flooding
Heavy flooding affected a number of bus routes in Blackpool:
- Service 74 - Fleetwood to Preston: Due to flooding along Lawsons Road/Trunnah Road, Service 74 is having to divert using Fleetwood Road and Victoria Road East in both directions.
- Service 2C - Knott End to Blackpool: The service will will be using Burned House Lane, Lancaster Lane onto Sandy Lane.