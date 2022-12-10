Lancashire weather: areas around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble wake up to snow
Christmas is drawing nearer and nearer as people across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble woke up to snow this morning, December 10.
Which areas have had snow?
The Post has received messages from people across the area to say their roads were covered in snow on Saturday morning, as one Chorley reader shared in a picture attached.
Although the snow had largely stopped by 9am, below is the list of places* who were lucky (or unlucky?) enough to have some:
-Chorley
-Brinscall
-Buckshaw Village
-Penwortham
-Bamber Bridge
-Ingleton, Preston
-Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston
-Fulwood, Preston
-Hutton, Preston
*These are only the areas that have been mentioned by users on social media, get in touch with our Facebook page to share any other affected areas or images from your street.
Has the snow led to any event disruption?
Preston Parkrun, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday morning as per usual, has been cancelled due to the route being too slippy.
Chorley Golf Club and Penwortham Golf Club both announced their courses are closed.
What is the forecast like for the rest of the weekend?
According to BBC weather, in Preston, the weather is expected to remain at around 2 degress until 4pm, when it will stay at 0 degrees through to the next morning. Sunday’s temperatures will then vary between -3 and 1 degrees. Throughout both Saturday and Sunday it is expected to stay dry and cloudy.
Meanhile across Chorley and South Ribble, the picture is very similar. The weather is also expected to stay dry and cloudy throughout the weekend, with temperatures varying between 2 and 0 dgrees on Saturday, and between -2 to 1 degrees on Sunday.