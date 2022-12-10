The sentences comes as Lancashire Police join a national week-long operation aimed at apprehending some of the county’s most wanted robbery suspects.

The eight robberies took place between November 2021 and April this year, at Co-op and Spar shops in Leyland, Preston, Chorley and Warrington.

Each time some combination of a group of four men entered the shops in balaclavas and masks, brandishing weapons and making threats towards staff. They made off with at least £10,000 each time and in their wake left shop workers shaken and distressed.

From top left clockwise: Daniel Lewis, Daniel Holding, Matthew Lowe and Anthony Heaton have been arrested following a series of store robberies in Leyland, Preston, Chorley and Warrington.

Police launched a major investigation and the four men were arrested and charged. They appeared at Preston Crown Court this week and were jailed for between seven and 19 years.

Detective Inspector Denise Fardella, who led Operation Pintail, said: “These incidents have caused several businesses to lose money, with at least £10,000 stolen during each incident. However, the main impact has been on the innocent staff members in the shops at the time.

“In each case the men entered the store wearing balaclavas or masks, while brandishing weapons and threatening people who were simply trying to do an honest day’s work.

“In each case there were two or three members of staff working when the offences were committed and many say they were left distressed and extremely shaken and are still feeling the effects of that today. The impact cannot be overstated.

“We hope the hard work that has gone into this investigation, as well as the significant sentences handed down by the courts, will send a message that we will not stand for this type of criminality in Lancashire, and will not let criminals target hard-working members of our communities.”

35-year old Daniel Lewis, from Wigan, pleaded guilty to seven robberies, and was sentenced to 19 years. Fellow Wiganers Daniel Holding, 33 and Matthow Lowere, 34, were given 15 and seven years respeceively after pleading guilty to six and two robberies each. 33-year-old Anthony Heaton, from Warrington pleaded guilty to five robberies, and was sentenced to 13 years.

The sentences come as police take part in Operation Calibre where they are asking for the public’s help to catch some of the county’s most wanted robbery suspects. Police will be issuing details of individuals next week.

Detective Supt Nick Connaughton said: “Robbery has a devastating impact on victims, leaving them with trauma which can be lasting. We know criminals look for easy opportunities, often targeting some of the most vulnerable in society, such as children, with high levels of violence exhibited, making this offence especially traumatic.

“Whilst personal robberies are at their lowest levels since 2016, we cannot afford to take it for granted and must continue to target those habitual criminals who can be responsible for a large amount of offending.

“We are working day and night to protect communities and our message to those who think it is ok to commit a robbery and inflict violence in our communities is clear: we will not tolerate this. You will end up facing significant consequences and we will catch you.

“We will target our activity in known hotspot areas, increasing our visibility and operational activity and arresting those intent on committing crime.”

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire added: "Cracking down on burglary and robbery is a key priority in my Fighting Crime Plan and officers Proactively targeting offenders and bringing them to justice is exactly what people want to see.

"These sentences show that we're determined to see those who take advantage of others and steal from people's homes and businesses, behind bars and off the streets, particularly prolific offenders who blight peoples’ lives and cause financial and emotional damage.

