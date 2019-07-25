Lancashire storm watchers rescued from tide after car becomes trapped on beach in Morecambe

A pair of Lancashire storm spotters had to be rescued from a beach after their car became stuck during a thunderstorm.

The couple had been watching the spectacular lightning storm above Morecambe Bay in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when they suddenly realised they had become trapped.

Lancashire Police were called to a beach off Carr Lane in Middleton, near Heysham, at around 3am, to rescue the pair.

The eager storm spotters had parked their Vauxhall Corsa on the beach overlooking Morecambe Bay, when the car became embedded in the rutted sand.

Police said the couple became frantic when the incoming tide began to close-in on the stranded vehicle, which refused to budge from the beach.

READ MORE: Lancashire braces for more thunder and lightning with return of stormy weather on the horizon

Officers were able to respond within minutes and helped free the car before the tide swept over the beach.

Lightning above the rooftops of Preston on July 24. Credit: Sonia Bashir

It has led to Lancashire Police issuing a warning, urging people not to drive on to beaches at night.