Lancashire braces for more thunder and lightning with return of stormy weather on the horizon

If you missed the spectacular lightning storm in the skies above Lancashire last night, don't worry - Mother Nature is preparing an dramatic encore for Thursday and Friday.



As the warm weather continues to grace Lancashire this week, the Met Office is warning of a repeat of last night's stormy weather.

Hot weather is expected to spark more scattered thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday

With max temperatures of 33 °C expected tomorrow (Thursday, July 25), the humid atmosphere is likely to become increasingkly unstable.

Forecasters say temperatures will continue to climb throughout Thursday morning, until the clear skies grow darker in the early afternoon.

A hot and humid afternoon will then give way to thunder and lightning showers at around 3pm.

The Met Office has issued a second yellow weather warning for thunder and lightning storms overnight on Thursday/Friday

The storm is expected to continue sporadically through the afternoon, with the yellow weather warning remaining in force until 4am.

What to expect

According to the Met Office, the stormy weather could lead to a number of problems, such as:

- Spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Flooding or lightning strikes could lead to delays and cancellations to train and bus services

- There is a chance of power cuts could occur, as well as other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind

Outlook for Friday to Sunday

The Met Office said there is likely to be a thundery transition to fresher conditions later on Friday morning.

There will be dry and sunny weather over the weekend, although some brief but heavy showers are possible.