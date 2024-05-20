Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather is set to turn this week as an area of low pressure approaches.

An area of low pressure is forecast to bring heavy rain to parts of Lancashire on Wednesday.

Tuesday is set to be another warm but cloudy day, with temperatures set to reach 18C in Preston.

But the weather is set to turn on Wednesday as an area of low pressure approaches the UK from the east, bringing heavy rainfall.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said: “Low pressure is going to influence our weather from the middle of this week, bringing some heavy rain to parts of the UK.

“Eastern areas are most likely to see the highest rainfall accumulations, though this will depend on the precise positioning of the low pressure.

“It is important to keep an eye on the forecast as the detail becomes clearer, and it is possible Severe Weather Warnings will also be issued.”

Temperatures are set to remain warm this week despite the rain, with highs of 19C and lows of 9C.

Here is this week’s weather forecast for Preston:

Monday evening (May 20)

It will be a fine evening with warm sunny spells.

A dry night then follows with clear spells and some low cloud encroaching from the east once again.

Minimum temperature 10C.

Tuesday (May 21)

Early low cloud clearing through the morning to leave sunny spells with scattered showers developing into the afternoon, these turning heavy at times.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Wednesday (May 22)

Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning. Rain set to continue into the evening.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Thursday (May 23)

Light rain changing to overcast by late morning.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Friday (May 24)

Overcast changing to clear by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Saturday (May 25)

Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Sunday (May 26)

Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon.