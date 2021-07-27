Flooding causes multiple businesses to close in Chorley's Market Walk after 'torrential downpour' of rain

Pictures from the scene show staff at the Escape Entertainment Venue attempting to clear the flood water from the building using drainage pumps.

M&S was also forced to close, with a sign posted on the front door stating the cause of the disruption was due to a "major flood".

Similarly, Sports Direct's staff and stock rooms have also reportedly been damaged by the leak.

Multiple businesses in Market Walk were forced to close due to flooding on Tuesday, July 27.

On Facebook, a spokesman for Escape Entertainment said: "We are so sorry to have to announce that Escape Entertainment Venue will be closed for the rest of today due to flooding.

"We understand that the venues below us are also closed due to flooding.

"A further announcement will be made later today regarding our re-opening. We apologise for any inconvenience."

Chorley Council has been approached for comment.

The incident comes after a yellow weather warning for thunder came into force.

Forecasters warned there was a "small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly", with 60mm of rain falling in some areas in around three to six hours.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during Tuesday across much of Wales, northern and central England.

Staff at the Escape Entertainment Venue attempting to clear the flood water from the building.

"These will last well into the night across north Wales and north-west England in particular where they could be prolonged in places.

The yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place from 9am on July 27 until 6am on July 28.

"Lightning and hail may pose additional hazards in a few locations."

