Cold snap: Swan trapped in ice on frozen lake was rescued by Lancashire Fire and Rescue in Lancaster
A swan that was trapped in a frozen lake in Lancaster was saved by firefighters who used a ceiling hook to get it to safety.
The bird became trapped late yesterday afternoon (Dec 08), on Slyne Road. It was rescued at 17:58, by the fire crew who were using specialist PPE.
It was the second animal rescue of the day, which say temperatures plummet to -6C.
A tweet by @PenworthamFire read: “We always advise members of the public consider their own safety first and not enter open water or frozen areas.”
The Lancashire Fire and Rescue service turned up in two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe, and were in attendance for approximately thirty minutes, to get the swan to safety.
Brambles Wildlife Rescue, who care for birds on the Fylde coast, said it’s rare for swans to get stuck, unless temperatures are unusually low and the water is very still.
They have only seen it happen once – on Stanley Park.
Mel and Justin Greenhalgh, co-founders of Brambles, said: “Swans are incredibly strong and powerful birds and most of them are more than capable of breaking ice that forms around them. Where they have been stuck for some time, and appear unable to free themselves, it is great to see Lancashire Fire and Rescue attend to help them. It's important members of the public don't attempt to free them due to the dangers posed. The throwing of food could also tempt other wildlife into the icy area causing further risk.”