News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

In pictures: St Annes' Toby Carvery held a free Christmas dinner party for elderly people on the Fylde to combat loneliness this festive season

Elderly residents on the Fylde were treated to a free roast dinner and festive entertainment at Salters Wharf Toby Carvery, in St Annes.

By Lucinda Herbert
6 minutes ago

The event took place on Dec 07 and included music from a children’s choir, and a visit from Santa.

Janette Marsh, manager of the restaurant on South Promenade, said: “With the bills this year, it's not possible to go out and buy a proper cooked roast for one person to cook at home. We enjoy doing nice things for people in the community and especially with the current climate. We [wanted] them to make friends and know we are here if they need to come and have a chat.”

Here’s some photos taken at the event.

Undefined: readMore

1. Little voices

Pupils from Mayfield Primary choir sing for their community

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

2. Looking out for people

Free Christmas lunch at the Toby Carvery in St Annes. Organisers L-R Lee Geraghty and Bailey Wright from the AFC Fylde Community Foundation with manager Janette Marsh, assistant manager Mike Carr and PCSO Trevor Sterling.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. Yorkshire puddings all around

Mike Hill, Ken Wanstall and Brian Sale ready for their main course.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. Party spirit

Free Christmas lunch at the Toby Carvery in St Annes. Pictured are Tilly Sullivan and Matilda Hart.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
FyldeSt AnnesToby Carvery