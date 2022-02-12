While wet weather is expected to ease into Saturday afternoon, more heavy rain is expected from 6am Sunday morning (February 13).

The Met Office forecast predicts heavy rain will continue until 12pm, with a 90% chance of rain expected, before downpours begin to ease.

Rain will continue during the afternoon, with 50-60% chance of rain likely until 6pm.

Heavy rain is expected for much of the day on Sunday in Preston.

From 6pm onwards conditions will remain cloudy but become drier.

Temperatures will remain mild, with highs of 9C.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston:

05:00 - 60% chance of rain / Temperature 8C / Wind gusts 22mph

06:00 - 90% chance of rain / Temperature 8C / Wind gusts 22mph

07:00 - 90% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 22mph

08:00 - 90% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 26mph

09:00 - 90% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 31mph

10:00 - 90% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 32mph

11:00 - 60% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 33mph

12:00 - 80% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 33mph

13:00 - 60% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 31mph

14:00 - 60% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 29mph

15:00 - 60% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 25mph

16:00 - 50% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 22mph

17:00 - 50% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 22mph

18:00 - 50% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 20mph

19:00 - 20% chance of rain / Temperature 8C / Wind gusts 19mph

20:00 - 10% chance of rain / Temperature 8C / Wind gusts 20mph

21:00 - 10% chance of rain / Temperature 7C / Wind gusts 19mph

22:00 - 20% chance of rain / Temperature 7C / Wind gusts 19mph

23:00 - 20% chance of rain / Temperature 7C / Wind gusts 18mph