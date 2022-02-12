Hour-by-hour weather forecast Preston: 14 hours of heavy and persistent rain forecast for the city
Wet conditions are set to continue into Sunday with heavy downpours forecast for much of the day.
While wet weather is expected to ease into Saturday afternoon, more heavy rain is expected from 6am Sunday morning (February 13).
The Met Office forecast predicts heavy rain will continue until 12pm, with a 90% chance of rain expected, before downpours begin to ease.
Rain will continue during the afternoon, with 50-60% chance of rain likely until 6pm.
From 6pm onwards conditions will remain cloudy but become drier.
Temperatures will remain mild, with highs of 9C.
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston:
05:00 - 60% chance of rain / Temperature 8C / Wind gusts 22mph
06:00 - 90% chance of rain / Temperature 8C / Wind gusts 22mph
07:00 - 90% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 22mph
08:00 - 90% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 26mph
09:00 - 90% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 31mph
10:00 - 90% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 32mph
11:00 - 60% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 33mph
12:00 - 80% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 33mph
13:00 - 60% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 31mph
14:00 - 60% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 29mph
15:00 - 60% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 25mph
16:00 - 50% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 22mph
17:00 - 50% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 22mph
18:00 - 50% chance of rain / Temperature 9C / Wind gusts 20mph
19:00 - 20% chance of rain / Temperature 8C / Wind gusts 19mph
20:00 - 10% chance of rain / Temperature 8C / Wind gusts 20mph
21:00 - 10% chance of rain / Temperature 7C / Wind gusts 19mph
22:00 - 20% chance of rain / Temperature 7C / Wind gusts 19mph
23:00 - 20% chance of rain / Temperature 7C / Wind gusts 18mph
