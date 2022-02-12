Major disruption to train services involving Preston and Blackpool North stations due to power cut at Wigan

Trains between Blackpool and Manchester Airport and also Liverpool, via Preston, have all been affected by the power outage at Wigan North Western station.

Rail operator Northern says lines were blocked after the supply was cut this morning.

Services were cancelled, delayed by up to an hour or revised while Network Rail engineers worked to solve the problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern trains are being severely affected.

The power outage lasted almost three hours, with the supply reconnected around 1:30pm. The lines have now fully reopened, but the residual effect of the disruption means services are not expected to get back to normal until at least 3pm.

The first service affected was the 10:44 Blackpool North to Manchester Airport train. It was held at Euxton Balshaw Lane station.

The 11:28 from Manchester Airport to Blackpool North was held at the airport.

The 11:42 service between Blackpool North and the airport was held at Blackpool.

Passengers from Blackpool or Preston, trying to reach Manchester Airport, were advised to travel on the Blackpool North to Bolton service and then on to the airport from there.

Replacement buses have been in operation between Wigan North Western and Preston and also Preston to Manchester Oxford Road.

"We apologise for the delay to these services and the additional time this may add to your journey today," said a Northern spokesperson.

The lines affected were:

* Manchester Airport - Blackpool North.

*Liverpool Lime Street - Wigan North Western/Blackpool North.

*Bolton - Southport.

*Wigan Wallgate - Walkden.

*Kirkby - Walkden.