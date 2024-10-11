Weather forecast for Preston as temperatures set to drop over weekend

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 15:27 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 15:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Temperatures are set to turn colder in Preston over the weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast for Preston:

Saturday, October 12

Bright to start for many, but a band of cloud and rain, locally heavy, will push southwards across all areas through the morning with stronger winds.

Temperatures are set to turn colder in Preston over the weekendTemperatures are set to turn colder in Preston over the weekend
Temperatures are set to turn colder in Preston over the weekend | Lukas

Sunshine and showers following.

Maximum temperature 12C. Minimum temperature 0C.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Sunday, October 13

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 9C. Minimum temperature 6C.

Monday, October 14

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Tuesday, October 15

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Wednesday, October 16

Light rain changing to cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Thursday, October 17

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Friday, October 18

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 16C.

Related topics:Weather forecastLancashirePreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice