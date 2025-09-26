Weather forecast for Blackpool World Fireworks Championships including Hurricane Gabrielle impact

By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 10:00 BST
Blackpool’s World Fireworks Championships return this weekend, but will the weather cooperate?

Friday, September 26

Any early fog will clear quickly to leave plenty of sunshine during the morning.

Weather forecast for Blackpool World Fireworks Championships including Hurricane Gabrielle impact
Weather forecast for Blackpool World Fireworks Championships including Hurricane Gabrielle impact | Freddie Marriage

Cloud is likely to increase in the afternoon, but it should remain dry.

Light winds and near-average temperatures, with a maximum of 18C and lows of 11C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

  • Saturday, September 27: Cloudier and breezier with rain at times, particularly in western areas. Temperatures remain around average. Highs of 15C and lows of 10C
  • Sunday and Monday: Mostly dry with occasional bright or sunny spells. A few light showers are possible.

Hurricane Gabrielle update

The Met Office says Hurricane Gabrielle is very unlikely to move across the UK, but it is linked to a weather front that could bring persistent downpours to western areas on Saturday.

Eastern and southeastern parts of the country are expected to see little rain.

A forecaster explained: “Overall, it’s unlikely, it’s about a less than 5% chance actually, of this system tracking its way across the UK, bringing us some stormy conditions, very, very unlikely to do that.

“We’ll likely see a slight change on the weekend. It’s likely that we’ll start to see some rain push in from the west.

“Hurricane Gabrielle not affecting the UK in as much as it’s moving across us, bringing wet and windy stormy weather, but it is having an impact as it’s situated so close to us.”

For the World Fireworks Championships, Friday evening should be dry, so no umbrella is needed.

Saturday could see rain so plan accordingly.

