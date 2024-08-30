We were delighted after being reunited with our cat in Lancashire almost a decade after he went missing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
PC Liz Harrison was leaving work at Lancashire Police’s Motorway Post in Samlesbury when she heard a cat meowing on Wednesday.
She looked around and found a cat with an injured paw in the car park, so she put him safely into a box and took him to a local vet.
Luckily, the cat had a microchip and the vets were able to contact his owner and leave a voicemail message.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Not long after, a shocked and delighted Caroline rang back and explained that their cat Pepé had gone missing nine years ago.
The family had shared an online appeal and put posters up in the town, but they never heard anything and eventually lost hope.
Caroline’s daughter was only three months old at the time.
Caroline and her daughter, now nine years old, rushed down to Samlesbury to collect their beloved cat.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “As you can see in this photo of PC Harrison, Caroline, her daughter, and Pepé, everyone was overjoyed to have a happy ending after all!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.