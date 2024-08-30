We were delighted after being reunited with our cat in Lancashire almost a decade after he went missing

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024
A cat which vanished without a trace almost a decade ago has been reunited with its owners after turning up at a car park in Lancashire.

PC Liz Harrison was leaving work at Lancashire Police’s Motorway Post in Samlesbury when she heard a cat meowing on Wednesday.

She looked around and found a cat with an injured paw in the car park, so she put him safely into a box and took him to a local vet.

A cat has been reunited with its owners almost a decade after going missingA cat has been reunited with its owners almost a decade after going missing
A cat has been reunited with its owners almost a decade after going missing | Lancashire Police

Luckily, the cat had a microchip and the vets were able to contact his owner and leave a voicemail message.

Not long after, a shocked and delighted Caroline rang back and explained that their cat Pepé had gone missing nine years ago.

The family had shared an online appeal and put posters up in the town, but they never heard anything and eventually lost hope.

Caroline’s daughter was only three months old at the time.

Caroline and her daughter, now nine years old, rushed down to Samlesbury to collect their beloved cat.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “As you can see in this photo of PC Harrison, Caroline, her daughter, and Pepé, everyone was overjoyed to have a happy ending after all!”

