It starting to look a lot like Christmas - and you know it must be close when you get invited to panto.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I love a good pantomine - yes I do!

It’s the perfect way to inject a little Christmas spirit ino the month as well as entertaining the children.

Me, my husband and my three little ones under 4 - were really excited when our tickets arrived for Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort’s 2024 panto Aladdin starring Charlotte Dawson and ex-Emmerdale star Kelsey-Beth Crossley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aladdin at Pleasure Beach Resort | nw

In the drive the resort’s Globe Theatre we practised the phrases we were going to have to shout at the baddies. I was unsure what the children would make of it and if they would be able to stay tuned for the whole show but I need not have worried.

The show was absolutely captivating and calling it a panto doesn’t really do it justice. The children were enthralled by the cast and adored the audience participation.

At one point my three-year-old daughter was so thrilled to be shouting ‘it’s behind you’ she hadn’t noticed that people around her had stopped.

Charlotte Dawson herself looked radiant and perfectly at home on the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She looked every bit the star in her costume despite being heavily pregnant with her second child.

Charlotte Dawson being glamourous in Aladdin | Pleasure Beach Resort

Ex-Emmerdale star Kelsey-Beth Crossley, who is from Fleetwood, was also brilliant.

The audience loved her. Her comedy timing was great and her sing voice exceptional.

The show told the story of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin’s love affair with humour, joy and laughs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show’s dancers oozed the elegance of Blackpool Showgirls with feathers and multiple costume changes.

The aerial performances were also sesational, elevating the show from any other panto I’ve seen before.

And there was even rainfall for a couple of scenes.

The last time I visited The Globe I was a little girl. I didn’t really know what to expect.

But it was the perfect start to Christmas.

If you’re looking for a festive treat for the whole family - look no further.

Pleasure Beach Resort really has it all. Tickets range from £12 to £22.50 and in my view it is worth every penny.