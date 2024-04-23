We want to give customers a unique and quirky experience
‘We want to give customers a unique and quirky experience’ is the message that new bar owners of What’s Your Poison in Preston want to get across.
Located on Guidhall Street, two doors down from NIKO wine bar, the quirky bar with a funky interior, also boasts a sister site - Gin Jar Ale in Penwortham, and will be serving up an array of lagers, craft beers, spirits, wines and cocktails.
Owners of the family run bar - Tia McKiernan-Karri, Ciaran McKiernan-Karri, Chanelle Mckiernan-Karri and Michelle McKiernan which is set to open on Friday want to serve up something different to their customers.
Tia said: “We want to give customers a unique and quirky experience. something a bit weird and differen to Preston.” Ciaran added: “We will be doing a large variety of drinks and will also be having some students offers on a Tuesday so keep an eye out for them.
“When customers walk in we want them to enjoy a good vibe and atmosphere while enjoying some Pop and R&B music.
“We hope to see you all soon to support our new business venture.”
