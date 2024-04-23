Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘We want to give customers a unique and quirky experience’ is the message that new bar owners of What’s Your Poison in Preston want to get across.

One of the owners Ciaran McKieran said they are looking forward to welcoming customers to help support their new business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Guidhall Street, two doors down from NIKO wine bar, the quirky bar with a funky interior, also boasts a sister site - Gin Jar Ale in Penwortham, and will be serving up an array of lagers, craft beers, spirits, wines and cocktails.

Take a seat!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners of the family run bar - Tia McKiernan-Karri, Ciaran McKiernan-Karri, Chanelle Mckiernan-Karri and Michelle McKiernan which is set to open on Friday want to serve up something different to their customers.

The funky interior.

Tia said: “We want to give customers a unique and quirky experience. something a bit weird and differen to Preston.” Ciaran added: “We will be doing a large variety of drinks and will also be having some students offers on a Tuesday so keep an eye out for them.

“When customers walk in we want them to enjoy a good vibe and atmosphere while enjoying some Pop and R&B music.