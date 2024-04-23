Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Preston’s newest bar What’s Your Poison ‘where normal is boring’ set to open this Friday we decided to venture down for a sneak peek and it did not disappoint!

'Normal is boring!'

Located on Guidhall Street, two doors down from NIKO wine bar, the quirky bar with a funky interior, also boasts a sister site - Gin Jar Ale in Penwortham, and will be serving up an array of lagers, craft beers, spirits, wines and cocktails.

Take a seat!

From the moment you step inside the aesthetically pleasing bar you are greeted with a feast for the eyes in the shape of walls adorned with skulls, colourful birds and sayings including ‘It was all a dream’.

Many bar tables are ready and waiting to be used alongside a mural dedicated to all things Preston for customers to read while they wait on their tipple of choice.

Venture downstairs and all eyes will be on you literally, as a purple wall etched with a collage of faces guides your way.

Downstairs is just as spacious with more of a disco-vibe.

Planned opening days are going to be Tuesday for student night, with lots of deals and offers on cheap drinks, and then Thursday to Sunday.