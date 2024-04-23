We take a tour around Lancashire's newest bar What's Your Poison ahead of its opening this week
With Preston’s newest bar What’s Your Poison ‘where normal is boring’ set to open this Friday we decided to venture down for a sneak peek and it did not disappoint!
Located on Guidhall Street, two doors down from NIKO wine bar, the quirky bar with a funky interior, also boasts a sister site - Gin Jar Ale in Penwortham, and will be serving up an array of lagers, craft beers, spirits, wines and cocktails.
From the moment you step inside the aesthetically pleasing bar you are greeted with a feast for the eyes in the shape of walls adorned with skulls, colourful birds and sayings including ‘It was all a dream’.
Many bar tables are ready and waiting to be used alongside a mural dedicated to all things Preston for customers to read while they wait on their tipple of choice.
Venture downstairs and all eyes will be on you literally, as a purple wall etched with a collage of faces guides your way.
Downstairs is just as spacious with more of a disco-vibe.
Planned opening days are going to be Tuesday for student night, with lots of deals and offers on cheap drinks, and then Thursday to Sunday.
What’s your Poison - a quirky new bar where you’ll come for the drinks, but stay for the decor.
