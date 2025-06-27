iMEP music festival in Accrington cancelled as organisers release statement
Organisers of the iMEP music festival announced on their social media feeds that, due to low ticket sales the popular event had been cancelled.
iMEP International Music Event Production, was due to take place on Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20 2025 at the iMEP Arena, home of Accrington Cricket Club.
International stars including Clean Bandit, Marvin Humes, Sam Ryder, B*witched and Chesney Hawkes were all due to perform as part of the line-up for the two day festival.
In a statement on social media, organisers of iMEP said: “It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the iMEP music festival, originally scheduled for September 19 and 20.
“Despite our best efforts, ticket sales have not reached the level required to deliver the experience our audience, artists, crew, and partners deserve.
“Combined with the continuing challenges in the live music and hospitality sectors, moving forward this year is no longer viable.”
They added: “We understand how disappointing this news is and offer our sincere apologies to everyone who planned to join us.
“We remain committed to events and will take this time to explore ways to return stronger in the future.
“Thank you for your understanding and continued support.2
Organisers also confirmed that all tickets purchased will be fully refunded.
