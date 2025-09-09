We know how upsetting this incident has been - council issues update on dead dog found in Farington Park

The council has issued an update after a dead dog was found in a park wrapped in a blanket.

(WARNING: Contains images readers may find distressing)

Park-goers were left in shock quickly followed by heartbreak on Sunday, August 31, when the Frenchie- type dog was discovered in Farington Park.

Cabinet Member for Parks, Events and Culture, Councillor Matthew Farnworth, said that the dog was buried in Farington Park around a month ago and that they were still investigating the distressing incident. | Google

Chloe Otter, 33, from Leyland, said her niece and her friends had made the grim discovery of the dog that had been buried with its toys in a shallow grave in the park.

She said: “I’m just hoping we find out what happened to the dog or at least now it’s been found it has the dignity it deserves.”

The dog was a Frenchie type breed that was a tan colourplaceholder image
The dog was a Frenchie type breed that was a tan colour | Chloe Otter

However, Cabinet Member for Parks, Events and Culture, Councillor Matthew Farnworth, said that the dog was buried in the park around a month ago and that they were still investigating the distressing incident.

He said: “We know how upsetting this incident has been for many people in our community, and we understand the concern it has caused.

“We would like to reassure residents that the matter has been looked into carefully.”

He added: “As the dog was buried in the park, this falls within the council’s responsibilities so we’re continuing to look into why it was buried in there.

