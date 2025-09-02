An investigation is currently underway after a dead dog was found dumped in a Lancashire park.

(WARNING: Contains images readers may find distressing)

Park-goers were left in shock quickly followed by heartbreak on Sunday when the Frenchie- type dog was discovered in Farington Park.

Councillor Matthew Farnworth said they were aware of the incident and that an invesigation was underway. | Google

Chloe Otter, 33, from Leyland, said her niece and her friends had made the grim discovery of the dog that had been buried with its toys in a shallow grave in the park.

She said: “The dog was a Frenchie type breed that was a tan colour. My niece and her friends was the one who found the poor thing and the police have been called! Disgusting behaviour.

“She was in a shallow grave with her toys covered with a towel and a stick placed on top.”

The dog was a Frenchie type breed that was a tan colour | Chloe Otter

She added: “I’m just hoping we find out what happened to the dog or at least now it’s been found it has the dignity it deserves.”

Cabinet Member for Parks, Events and Culture, Councillor Matthew Farnworth said they were aware of the incident and that an invesigation was underway.

He said: “The dog was buried in the park by its owner around three weeks ago and we are currently investigating.”