Two popular Leyland nightspots have closed just weeks before Christmas.

Winter Wonderland and No. 55 wine bar in Hough Lane announced their immediate closures yesterday (Thursday, November 21).

Venue Group, who own both bars, said they were forced to shut after failing to agree a new lease with landlords South Ribble Borough Council (SRBC).

However, the Council told the Post the bars had failed to pay rent and had entered liquidation. It said eviction proceedings are now under way.

Inside Winter Wonderland in Hough Lane, Leyland before its sudden closure

Swish wine bar No. 55 opened in 2020 and soon established itself as one of the most popular places to grab a cocktail in town, while its cosy sister-bar Winter Wonderland opened in November 2022 and became an instant hit with Christmas revellers and beyond - rebranding itself as a German-style Bierhaus outside the festive season.

“The strain was too much”

A joint statement shared on their Facebook pages said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of No. 55/Winter Wonderland.

“Over the past four years, you have been the heart and soul of our journey, creating memories that we will always cherish.

“Unfortunately, since the Council acquired our units, we have encountered ongoing difficulties with our lease renewal. Despite our best efforts, the strain has become too much, leaving us no choice but to close our doors.

“We cannot thank you enough for your incredible support, kindness and for making No. 55/Winter Wonderland such a special place.

“While this chapter comes to an end, the memories we’ve shared will live on. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Swish wine bar No. 55 opened in 2020 and swiftly established itself as one of the best places to grab a cocktail in Leyland | LEP

The row of units next to the United Reform Church were acquired by the Council earlier this year as part of its ambitious £38million redevelopment plan for the town centre. However, the Council says the plans have changed and demolition will no longer take place.

Council statement

Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, Cabinet Member for Finance, Assets and Commercialisation said: “We acquired the properties in April 2024 as part of the Leyland Town Deal project.

“Initially, it was anticipated that these properties, along with an adjacent site, would be demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. However, due to challenges with land assembly, it was decided that this demolition will no longer take place.

“Since the acquisition of these properties, the tenants of the two bars located within them have failed to pay rent, and both businesses are now in liquidation. As a result, we had no choice but to initiate eviction proceedings in line with legal requirements.

“We remain committed to delivering a vibrant and sustainable future for Leyland and as part of this commitment, we will ensure the properties are marketed to be used by new tenants as soon as possible.”

What are the Council’s plans for the units?

In 2023, the Council approved plans to demolish both Winter Wonderland and No 55 wine bar, along with a third unit housing bookies Betfred.

In their place, the Council revealed it build a three-storey block with a restaurant on the ground level and four apartments on the first and second floors.

The new building, to be known as Church Place, would be set back from the road and feature a new public space at the front.

How the new Church Place would have looked with a restaurant on the ground floor and apartments above (Image: Wilson Mason architects).

Leyland’s £38million ‘Town Deal’

But the Post understands the plans have since been amended, and the Council now intends to upgrade the existing units instead of demolishing them. South Ribble Borough Council were approached for comment.

It is all part of a major facelift for the town centre with the funding coming from the Leyland Town Deal which attracted a £25million share of a £3.6billion national pot to help revitalise towns across the UK.

Its vision was for Leyland to become "a digitally connected carbon neutral town where local enterprises thrive, skilled residents have good jobs and communities feel connected to a new revitalised town centre."

But in the last 12 months, Leyland has suffered an exodus of businesses from its town centre. Big-name brands Lidl, Boots and Grahams have left the town, while a number of independents such as Fat Sams Bar & Grill and The Hideout cafe have also closed.