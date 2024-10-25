Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An outstanding Lancashire children’s nurse has been awarded with a prestigious award.

Victoria Atkinson, Matron for Community and Specialist Services for Children and Young People at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, has been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse by the Queens Nursing Institute (QNI).

The award is an prestigious and historic title given to nurses who deliver and lead outstanding care, andcare and is open to registered nurses with more than five years’ experience working in the community.

Victoria, who is the only nurse from the Trust to be awarded the title this year, grew up wanting to be a nurse and was inspired to work with children within the community setting by her niece’s experiences. She qualified in 2007, joining the Trust in 2020 and has been with the Trust for four years, and is currently basedworking at Broadoaks Child Development Centre (CDC) in Leyland.

To be considered for the award, managers and patients provide feedback about applications, which is assessed along with their application.

Victoria said: “I am extremely proud to receive this recognition of becoming a Queen’s Nurse due to my commitment and dedication to supporting Children and Young People in receiving care closer to home.

“Throughout my career, I have encountered many experiences, alongside the people I have met along the way, which have really shaped my passion. This is the highest nursing recognition for community services, and I am incredibly proud of my longstanding commitment to children’s nursing. My Mum has been one of my biggest supporters and this meant the world to her too, as she knows how incredibly hard I have worked. There were tears shed!”

Victoria, originally from Bury, did her nursing training at Salford University and her placements at the old Pendlebury and Booth Hall Children’s Hospitals, before starting work at Pendlebury, where she gained a real passion for caring for children with genetic conditions and those who needed care outside of the home environment.

She explained why the award means so much: “I’m really proud to be a children’s nurse – I've always wanted to be a nurse and work with children. My niece has medical needs that over the years have resulted in prolonged hospital stays and my sister needed to be trained in her medical needs. This gave me the passion to get things right for children in the community so they could stay at home with their family, attend school with their friends and be able to reduce the health inequalities that having long term health conditions, naturally bring.

“I also have two nephews with Autism, and I remain incredibly passionate about ensuring we remain focused on being needs-led in what care is offered and the services which are available to reduce health inequalities for anyone with additional needs.

“Nationally there are not as many children’s Queen’s Nurses, so that makes me really proud that this has been formally recognised. The award is an extensive commitment to community nursing, in terms of improving patient experience and care, and will help raise awareness of children’s community and specialist services here at LTHTR.”

Broadoaks is a Trust-owned community site for Children and Young People which provides community and neurodevelopmental services for children and young people across Chorley, South Ribble and Greater Preston, offering specialist assessment, coordination with other services and long-term support to children and young people and their families with developmental conditions, long-term health conditions or complex health needs.

It also hosts a range of other services such as Paediatric Audiology, Children’s Community Nursing and a range of Specialist Nursing services. LSCFT therapy services are also based here.

Victoria added: “Working in an acute organisation as a Community Matron can bring a different set of challenges as we are like a hospital without walls, and if we didn’t do what we do, children will keep presenting at the Emergency Department. We have a long way to go to further strengthen our Community and Specialist Nursing offer, but I am sure collectivity we will work together to reduce the health inequalities, and our increased Community service offer here at LTHTR.”

Sarah Cullen, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Nursing Officer, added: “Huge congratulations to Victoria. What a prestigious award.

“Victoria embodies all that Queen’s Nurses are recognised as – a nurse who demonstrates exceptional commitment to their profession and community. We are very proud of you!”

Victoria will receive her award at a special ceremony in London next month.