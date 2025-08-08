A Lancashire hotel and restaurant has been named in the UK's top 50 to visit.

Hotel restaurants are stepping into the spotlight as standalone dining destinations as new research from OpenTable and KAYAK reveals 71 per cent of Brits believe that hotel restaurants have improved over the years.

Longlands Inn & Restaurant Lancashire has been listed among the top 50 to visit.

The canal-side inn and restaurant, located at Tewitfield near Carnforth, is a popular choice for many travellers due to its well-appointed amenities, including pet-friendly features and quality dining.

It also boasts a high score of 4.4 on Tripadvisor by many reviewers.

With OpenTable data showing nearly half (48 percent) of hotel restaurant diners over the past year were local residents and usage of KAYAK's "restaurant" filter when searching for hotel stays in the UK up 72 per cent vs last year, the brands have come together to launch its Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK.

Based on diner insights, the list showcases the top hotel dining destinations where a good meal is as much a reason to book as the room itself.

The Longlands Inn and Restaurant near Carnforth underwent a £450,000 refurbishment in 2022 | S

Sasha Shaker, Senior Director of UK and Ireland at OpenTable said: “Hotel restaurants are experiencing a true renaissance - these venues are no longer just convenient, they're coveted.

“With 72% of Brits willing to rebook a hotel based on a positive dining experience at its restaurant, it's clear that the dining spot can be just as powerful a draw as the room.

The full Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK for 2025 can be viewed here.