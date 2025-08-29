A popular walk has been cancelled due to safety concerns.

Morecambe Bay Walk which was due to take place on Saturday has been cancelled by the organisers due to safety concerns in the River Kent, following recent weather conditions.

Announcing the news on their social media feed, a spokesperson for St Catherine’s Hospice said: “We’re so sorry to share that tomorrow’s Morecambe Bay Walk has been cancelled by the organisers due to safety concerns in the River Kent, following recent weather conditions.

“Lots of fresh water means depth is unpredictable and footing is soft in lots of areas.”

They added: “The safety of walkers is always the top priority, and no risks are ever taken.”

“We appreciate it's sad news, and not what any of us want, but would like to thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

They added that participants will receive an email with further information.