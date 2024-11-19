Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dental clinic in Preston is celebrating after winning a prestigious award.

The Waterside Dental Clinic, which is part of the Portman Dentex group, situated on the beautiful marina, in the heart of Preston Docklands has been crowned ‘Team of the Year’ at the national Private Dentistry Awards.

The Waterside Dental Clinic has been crowned ‘Team of the Year’ at the national Private Dentistry Awards. | UGC

The prestigious awards, which were held on Friday, November 8, at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London, celebrates excellence in dental practice, recognising remarkable dental professionals for their achievements.

This highly sought-after award recognises the exceptional work of dedicated dental teams across the United Kingdom, who deliver truly excellent patient care and who meaningfully engage with their local communities.

The Waterside Dental Clinic was established in 2020, by the much loved and well known, Dr Tim Williams and his wife Linda.

The clinic operates on the firm foundation that all patients deserve the very best of care, provided with the passion and the kindness that they would offer their own family members.

The clinic operates on the firm foundation that all patients deserve the very best of care, provided with the passion and the kindness that they would offer their own family members. | UGC

Whilst Dr Williams and Linda still oversee the exacting standards that are integral in the lifeblood of the clinic, they have handed over the day-to-day operations to their remarkable team.

Clinic manager at the practice Jenny Jones said: “We are honoured to receive this award.

“This recognition reflects our team’s passion, dedication and diligence for making a positive impact on both our patients and our community.

“Our staff continually go above and beyond to ensure that each and every patient feels valued, understood and comfortable during their visit.”

Dr Williams added: “I am so immensely proud of the team that we have assembled here at The Waterside DentalClinic.

“I call them our ‘dream team’ as they genuinely all put their hearts in to giving their best to patients, and very much deserve this recognition of their efforts and achievements.”

The team includes specialist dentists covering all aspects of dentistry, skilled nurses and support staff.