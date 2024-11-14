Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Chorley man has received a pay out after suffering poor treatment which resulted in repeated infections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

53-year-old mechanical engineer Paul Ripley has been awarded £2,000 by his former long-term dentist with the help of specialist dental negligence solicitors the Dental Law Partnership.

Chorley man Paul Ripley has received a pay out after suffering poor treatment which resulted in repeated infections. | UGC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The payment was awarded after a failed root canal treatment caused repeated infections.

Mr Ripley, who was a patient of Dr Shireen Sabir at The Oaks Dental Practice in Chorleysaid he had made an appointment in February 2021 as his tooth was in a lot of pain after a previous filling damaged the nerve and made the tooth very sensitive.

However, feeling something was off a while after he decided to get a root canal done on the tooth a couple of months later.

He said: “Over a year after Dr Sabir did the root canal in September 2022 the tooth started to feel uncomfortable again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A white pimple appeared on my jaw next to where the tooth was, but this eventually went away.

“Five months later the pimple came back again, which was found to be an abscess by another dentist, and I was given antibiotics.

“Then in May 2023 when it came back again and I was diagnosed with an infection in my lower left mouth, I was told that the root canal had failed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An X-ray of Paul's teeth shows failed root treatment and infection at the lower left first molar. | UGC

He claims the practice dismissed the failed root canal by saying ‘these things happen’ and said they didn’t have the best equipment to rectify it so I’d have to go elsewhere to get the root canal re-done.

He added: “At that point the abscess was filled with pus which was draining into my mouth.

“After requesting Dr Sabir to rectify the situation she recommended me to a specialist.”

“I now still need to get the tooth rectified so I’m still suffering and in pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m in a constant cycle of repeated infections and abscesses, which then calm down and drains, but then come back again.”

Frustrated with the experiences he had gone through, he contacted the Dental Law Partnership in 2023.

Analysis of his records revealed the extent of the poor dental treatment he received from Dr Sabir where the failed root canal caused repeated pain and infection, with the need for future restorative treatment including future repeat root canal treatment and a replacement crown. All of this could have been avoided.

Paul says he is still suffering and in pain. | UGC

He said: “I was disgusted at what Dr Sabir had done. I had a perfectly good tooth that should’ve remained healthy, but she didn’t want to take responsibility for her treatment failing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was disappointed that she and the practice dismissed me. If you can’t do a root canal to a decent standard then why would you do it?”

Jennifer Paine of the Dental Law Partnership added: “The distress and pain our client has experienced was completely unnecessary.

“If the dentist involved had provided more satisfactory treatment, his problems could have been avoided.”

The Dental Law Partnership took on Mr Ripley's case in 2023. The case was successfully settled in June 2024 when Mr Ripley was paid £2,000 in an out of court settlement.

The dentist involved did not admit liability.