A Lancashire care home has been placed into Special Measures after a catalogue of failings were found by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors.

Abbey Grange Care Home in Burnley, which provides personal care to 25 older people, has been found inadequate in its first inspection under its current provider. The visit was undertaken to follow up on concerns raised to CQC relating to safeguarding, risks, medicines management and how the service is being managed.

Following this inspection safe, well-led and effective have been rated as inadequate. Caring and responsive have been rated as requires improvement. The overall rating for the home is also inadequate.

The service has been placed in special measures which means it will be kept under close review by CQC to keep people safe and it will be monitored to check sufficient improvements have been made. The CQC has begun the process of taking regulatory action to address the concerns which Abbey Grange Care Home Ltd has the right to appeal.

Inspectors found:

Safeguarding information didn’t always record how to manage any future risks.

People weren’t involved in the planning of their care.

Staff hadn’t assessed the end-of-life care needs for some people.

Professionals were visiting the service, but their guidance was not being included in assessments and care planning.

Staff didn’t always appropriately support people with their nutritional needs.

Records showed that staff hadn’t always obtained people’s consent.

The information in audits was very limited and basic, and ineffective at identifying the shortfalls in the service.

Linda Hirst, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “When we inspected Abbey Grange, it was concerning to find widespread and significant shortfalls with how the home was being managed. Leaders and the poor culture they created didn’t result in a safe place for people to live and call home.

“Leaders were placing people at risk of harm due to the environment being unsafe. We saw faulty window restrictors, unsecured wardrobes which could fall on people, unsafe use of extension leads people could trip over, doors wedged open, and an unlocked room which was in the process of a refurbishment which had items that could cause injury. Leaders told us they had an ongoing refurbishment plan to make improvements in the service which we asked to review but it wasn’t available.

“Inspectors saw people were sometimes left unattended in communal areas due to low staff availability which placed them at risk of harm, particularly those identified as being at risk of falls. Additionally, people’s wellbeing wasn’t always supported due to the activities available being basic, repetitive and not reflecting the activity programme on display.

“We have told leaders where we expect to see rapid improvements and will continue to monitor the home closely to keep people safe during this time. We will return to check on their progress and CQC has begun the process of taking regulatory action to address the concerns which the provider has the right to appeal”.