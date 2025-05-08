Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home for people with dementia and physical disabilities has been told to make improvements.

Branch Court Care Home in Livesey Branch Road, Blackburn, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in February, and the report has been issued publicly this week.

Inspectors rated the service as being ‘Good’ in key metrics of being Effective, Caring and Responsive, but said it Requires Improvements in terms of being Safe and Well Led. Overall it has been rated as Requires Improvement.

A report states: “We found two breaches of the legal regulations in relation to good governance and staffing. The breach of good governance is a continued breach from our last inspection.” A previous regulation 12 breach of safe care and treatment has been closed.

It continues: “Staff understood and managed risks, though paperwork relating to risks needed to be improved. The service made sure medicines were administered to safely meet people’s individual needs, but medicines storage was not effectively monitored and audited. There were enough staff on duty, though staff training and supervision needed to be improved to ensure high-quality care was being delivered.”

Positives

Despite concerns, inspectors also found host of positives during their two-day visit.

The report said: “The service had a good learning culture and people could raise concerns. Managers investigated incidents. People were protected and kept safe. The facilities and equipment met the needs of people, were clean and well-maintained.”

It also mentioned:

- “People were treated with kindness and compassion”.

- “Staff protected their privacy and dignity...They treated them as individuals and supported their preferences.”

- “Staff responded to people in a timely way”

- “Staff felt supported to give feedback and were treated equally, free from bullying or harassment.”

- “People and their relatives were positive about the quality of their care.”

- “Staff worked with all agencies involved in people’s care for the best outcomes and smooth transitions when moving services.”

Management at Branch Court Care Home have been approached for a comment.