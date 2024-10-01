Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An irresponsible driver has been captured on video being stopped from causing serious injury on the M62.

At around 8.30pm on Sunday between Junction 22 and 21 in Littleborough, Rochdale, emergency services were responding to a road traffic collision that thankfully wasn’t serious but caused traffic issues.

Watch the moment an irresponsible driver is stopped from causing serious injury on M62. | GMP

Whilst a roadblock was in place as highway patrols removed debris from the road during the wet and dark weather, a driver of a Nissan Micra decided to take it upon himself to drive down the hard shoulder which put those people in real danger.

Video footage shows that thanks to the quick thinking of one of the new Roads Policing Officers, tactical contact was made with minor damage to bring the car to a halt.

Chief Inspector Mike Parker from our Roads Policing Unit said: “This clip highlights the real and stark dangers of motorway policing that thankfully prevented any serious injury, due to the fast actions by our officer to make tactical contact whilst first responders were in the road.

“We can’t express how dangerous this driver’s action were, especially as a pedestrian and paramedic were crossing the carriageway following the initial crash.”

He added: “At times due to how busy our motorway network is you may be stuck in standstill traffic due to accidents, there is no excuse for ignoring the signage and becoming impatient it is there for a reason to ensure the safety of all.

“It will not be tolerated and in this case retrospective action is being taken against this irresponsible driver.”