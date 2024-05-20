Watch RSPCA give update on pocket bully Moana found emaciated and with cropped ears in Preston

By Emma Downey
Published 20th May 2024, 14:58 BST
Watch how adorable pocket bully Moana is progressing after being found emaciated and abandoned three months ago.

She was found by members of the public wandering alone in a field at Moor Nook.

