Watch Preston North End players deliver message to Lancashire folk to support the Safer Sleep campaign
A hat-trick of Preston North End stars have come together with Lancashire Teaching Hospitals to promote the Lullaby Trust’s Safer Sleep 2024 campaign (March 11 - 17) to raise awareness of sudden death syndrome amongst babies.
Amid a hectic Championship schedule, with Ryan Lowe’s side still harbouring play-off ambitions, defender Jack Whatmough, Canada international wide man Liam Millar and striker Will Keane – all fathers of young children – recorded a special video to outline key advice on Safer Sleep.
Safer Sleep Week is The Lullaby Trust’s national awareness campaign targeting anyone looking after a young baby.
It aims to raise awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and the simple advice that reduces the risk of it occurring.
Sadly, around three babies a week still die from SIDS and if all parents were aware of the safer sleep advice many lives could be saved.
The theme for Safer Sleep Week is the safest place. During the campaign, the Lullaby Trust will show parents and carers the simplest way to create a safe sleep space for their baby that will help to protect their vulnerable airways and reduce the risk of SIDS and accidents.