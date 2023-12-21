Watch now: Behind the scenes at an Amazon fulfilment centre in the busy run-up to Christmas
We take a look behind the scenes at one of Amazon's fulfilment centres in the lead up to Christmas - the company's busiest time of the year.
With Amazon fulfilment centres dotted across the country, including at Leyland here in Lancashire, we were offered the chance to take part in a private tour to see how the process between clicking ‘order’ and receiving your package through the post works.
Shown around the 400,000-square foot Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Warrington, Cheshire, National World was given an exclusive glimpse of what it takes to make sure everything's delivered on time in the lead-up to Christmas. Containing over 2,000 robotic drive units and around 20,000 shelving units, this centre - which is the size of five football pitches - processes millions of orders every week.
