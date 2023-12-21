Tasked with making sure everything is delivered on time during the festive period and ensuring that countless families’ Christmases go off without a hitch, Amazon has quite the job this time of year. And what better way to get a real appreciation of the work that goes on behind the scenes than to take a look behind the curtain.

With Amazon fulfilment centres dotted across the country, including at Leyland here in Lancashire, we were offered the chance to take part in a private tour of one of these beehives of activity to see how the process between clicking ‘order’ and receiving your package through the post works.

Shown around the 400,000-square foot Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Warrington, Cheshire, National World was given an exclusive glimpse of what it takes to make sure everything's delivered on time in the lead-up to Christmas. And, at a centre which is roughly the size of five football pitches, it’s safe to say there’s a lot going on.

Containing over 2,000 robotic drive units and around 20,000 shelving units, this centre processes millions of orders every week. Using cutting edge technology and robotics to track inventory, the integrated system aims to make packaging as easy as possible for workers, making things ‘frustration-free’. As the warehouse manager says, ‘the robots do the walking’.