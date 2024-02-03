News you can trust since 1886
Watch Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant jam with late bandmate Jon Bonham's daughter at Blackpool gig

Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant took part in an impromptu performance at a Blackpool festival recently alongside the daughter of his late bandmate Jon Bonham.

By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 16:14 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 16:15 GMT
Singer Deborah Bonham, sister of the late Led Zeppelin drummer Jon Bonham, was performing with her band, Bonham-Bullick, at the UK Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens when she spotted Robert Plant in the audience.

Plant, the vocalist for the legendary rock band, was subsequently invited on stage by his former bandmate's daughter to raucous cheers from the audience. Also joining Deborah and Plant was Suzi Dian, the singer from Plant's new band Saving Grace.

