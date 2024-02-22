Lancashire Police appeal for missing Preston man Ayanda Mpontshane last seen in Longridge charity shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
A police search is under way for a missing man from Preston.
Mpontshane Ayanda, 28, is missing from Whittingham and Lancashire Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He was last seen at the YMCA charity shop in Longridge at 2.30pm on Wednesday, February 21.
Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and are now asking for the public's help.
Ayanda was last seen wearing a grey cardigan with a black jacket, grey t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey wooly hat.
He is described as 5ft 8, medium build, with back braided hair, face stubble, and a tattoo above the left eyebrow that says “FAITH”.
A police spokesperson said: "Ayanda has links to the Preston area. He may also be using the railways for transport.
"For immediate sightings, please do not approach Ayanda.
"Please phone 999 and quote log reference 0794 of February 21. If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, phone 101."