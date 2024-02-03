News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Watch Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant jam with late bandmate John Bonham's sister at Blackpool gig

Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant took part in an impromptu performance at a Blackpool festival recently alongside the sister of his late bandmate John Bonham.

By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 16:14 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 19:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Singer Deborah Bonham, sister of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, was performing with her band, Bonham-Bullick, at the UK Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens when she spotted Robert Plant in the audience.

READ MORE: Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant joins John Bonham's sister on stage at Blackpool festival for impromptu set

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plant, the vocalist for the legendary rock band, was subsequently invited on stage by his former bandmate's sister to raucous cheers from the audience. Also joining Deborah and Plant was Suzi Dian, the singer from Plant's new band Saving Grace.

Related topics:BlackpoolWinter GardensMusic