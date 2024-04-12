Watch digital reporter Emma Downey take a trip around Chester Zoo
Watch digital reporter Emma Downey take a trip around Chester Zoo.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This week I decided to venture to Chester Zoo to see its new additions - the gorgeous snow leopards Yashin and Nubra.
While it wasn’t the easiest of treks getting there due to the weather causing havoc and cancellations on the train lines, the sight of the animals more than outweighed the slightly delayed and extended journey.
Armed with my map I ventured around the Zoo weaving in and out of indoor enclosures.
One animal in particular that uses its fluffy tail as a pillow caught my eye...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.